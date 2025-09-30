Left Menu

Arun Alagappan Re-elected as SICCI President, Strengthening Trade and Innovation

Arun Alagappan, executive chairman of Coromandel International Ltd, was re-elected as president of the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry. His leadership focuses on policy advocacy, international collaborations, and MSME empowerment. SICCI aims to drive innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development in Southern India, continuing its legacy since 1909.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-09-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 12:46 IST
Arun Alagappan Re-elected as SICCI President, Strengthening Trade and Innovation
  • Country:
  • India

Arun Alagappan, the executive chairman of Coromandel International Ltd, has been re-elected as president of the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) during its 115th Annual General Meeting.

Under Alagappan's leadership, SICCI is set to reinforce its pivotal role as a connector between government, industry, and society, with a focus on policy advocacy, international collaborations, sustainability, and empowering micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The leadership team now comprises V N Shiva Shankar, founder of VNS Legal, as senior vice-president, and AMPA Palaniappan, managing director of AMPA Group, as vice-president. Established in 1909, SICCI has consistently promoted trade, investment, and sustainable development through its dynamic sectoral committees, international desks, and policy think tanks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trayton Group's Strategic Shift Amid U.S.-China Tariff Tensions

Trayton Group's Strategic Shift Amid U.S.-China Tariff Tensions

 Global
2
Uniting for Democracy: Europe's Call to Stand with Taiwan

Uniting for Democracy: Europe's Call to Stand with Taiwan

 Global
3
Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Life in Sikkim

Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Life in Sikkim

 India
4
Star Athletes Make Headlines in Sports World

Star Athletes Make Headlines in Sports World

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025