Arun Alagappan Re-elected as SICCI President, Strengthening Trade and Innovation

Arun Alagappan, the executive chairman of Coromandel International Ltd, has been re-elected as president of the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) during its 115th Annual General Meeting.

Under Alagappan's leadership, SICCI is set to reinforce its pivotal role as a connector between government, industry, and society, with a focus on policy advocacy, international collaborations, sustainability, and empowering micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The leadership team now comprises V N Shiva Shankar, founder of VNS Legal, as senior vice-president, and AMPA Palaniappan, managing director of AMPA Group, as vice-president. Established in 1909, SICCI has consistently promoted trade, investment, and sustainable development through its dynamic sectoral committees, international desks, and policy think tanks.

(With inputs from agencies.)