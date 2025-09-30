Left Menu

Automobile Sales Rev Up: Festive Demand and Tax Cuts Drive Growth

Nuvama Research predicts robust sales growth in the automobile sector for September, fueled by festive demand and positive public sentiment. The industry benefits from GST cuts, new product launches, and supportive fiscal policies, with increases expected across tractors, two-wheelers, passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 14:34 IST
Automobile Sales Rev Up: Festive Demand and Tax Cuts Drive Growth
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nuvama Research forecasts a strong year-on-year increase in automobile sales for September, attributing gains to enthusiastic festive demand and favorable customer sentiment. The report suggests significant growth across all vehicle segments, including tractors, two-wheelers, passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles, beginning around September 22.

Further analysis indicates that the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reductions have notably boosted consumer sentiment. The study emphasizes additional growth drivers such as positive rural demand, abundant financing options, and strategic dealer inventory build-up, as well as recent industry reforms.

In the passenger vehicle sector, volumes are projected to climb by high single digits, with domestic sales increasing approximately 7% compared to last year. Similar growth is expected for two-wheelers, with an 8% rise anticipated domestically and double-digit export expansion driven by global demand, particularly from Latin America, Africa, and Asia.

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka and India Clash in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Opener

Sri Lanka and India Clash in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Opener

 India
2
Patrice Beaumelle Takes Helm as Angola's New Football Coach

Patrice Beaumelle Takes Helm as Angola's New Football Coach

 Global
3
Court Orders Custody in Tragic Karur Rally Stampede

Court Orders Custody in Tragic Karur Rally Stampede

 India
4
Tragedy in Karur: BJP Demands Accountability

Tragedy in Karur: BJP Demands Accountability

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025