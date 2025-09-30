Left Menu

Sky-high Aspirations: DGCA Greenlights Navi Mumbai Airport

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted an aerodrome licence to the Navi Mumbai International Airport. Co-developed by the Adani Group and CIDCO, the airport is set to open in phases and is expected to serve 20 million passengers a year. Prime Minister Modi is slated to inaugurate it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 14:34 IST
Sky-high Aspirations: DGCA Greenlights Navi Mumbai Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted an aerodrome licence to Navi Mumbai International Airport, marking a significant development in regional air travel.

This modern facility is being co-developed by the Adani Group and Maharashtra's town development authority, CIDCO. The project will unfold in five phases with the initial launch set to accommodate 20 million passengers annually and manage 0.5 million metric tons of cargo.

With the regulatory green light, NMIA is nearing its operational debut, poised to boost international and regional connectivity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the airport in early October.

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka and India Clash in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Opener

Sri Lanka and India Clash in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Opener

 India
2
Patrice Beaumelle Takes Helm as Angola's New Football Coach

Patrice Beaumelle Takes Helm as Angola's New Football Coach

 Global
3
Court Orders Custody in Tragic Karur Rally Stampede

Court Orders Custody in Tragic Karur Rally Stampede

 India
4
Tragedy in Karur: BJP Demands Accountability

Tragedy in Karur: BJP Demands Accountability

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025