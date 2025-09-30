Sky-high Aspirations: DGCA Greenlights Navi Mumbai Airport

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted an aerodrome licence to Navi Mumbai International Airport, marking a significant development in regional air travel.

This modern facility is being co-developed by the Adani Group and Maharashtra's town development authority, CIDCO. The project will unfold in five phases with the initial launch set to accommodate 20 million passengers annually and manage 0.5 million metric tons of cargo.

With the regulatory green light, NMIA is nearing its operational debut, poised to boost international and regional connectivity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the airport in early October.