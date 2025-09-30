India's RoDTEP Scheme Extended: Boosting Exporters Amid Global Challenges
The Indian government has extended the fiscal benefits under the RoDTEP scheme for exports until March 2026. This move aims to support exporters by providing refunds for incurred taxes and duties. The extension offers policy certainty amid challenging global trade conditions, aiding India's export competitiveness.
The Indian government announced the extension of fiscal benefits under the RoDTEP scheme for an additional six months, pushing its validity to March 2026.
Initially set to conclude on September 30, the scheme offers tax, duty, and levy refunds to exporters, ensuring their reimbursement through no other mechanism at various governmental levels.
Industry leaders welcome the extension, viewing it as a vital move to uphold the momentum of India's export competitiveness in a turbulent global trade environment.
