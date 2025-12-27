National Consumer Helpline Facilitates ₹45 Crore Refunds, Strengthens Consumer Trust

The National Consumer Helpline (NCH), a flagship initiative of the Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, continues to play a pivotal role in ensuring effective, timely, and pre-litigation redressal of consumer grievances across the country. Operating under the framework of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the helpline has emerged as a robust mechanism for resolving disputes amicably, swiftly, and at minimal cost, thereby significantly reducing the burden on Consumer Commissions.

During the eight-month period from 25 April to 26 December 2025, the National Consumer Helpline facilitated refunds amounting to ₹45 crore, addressing 67,265 consumer grievances related specifically to refund claims across 31 sectors. This achievement highlights the growing effectiveness, responsiveness, and nationwide reach of the helpline as a trusted pre-litigation platform for consumer grievance redressal.

Sector-wise Performance and Key Trends

Among all sectors, the e-commerce sector accounted for the highest number of grievances and refunds. A total of 39,965 grievances in this sector led to refunds of approximately ₹32 crore, reflecting both the scale of digital commerce and the importance of timely grievance resolution in online transactions. The Travel and Tourism sector followed, with 4,050 grievances resulting in refunds worth ₹3.5 crore.

Importantly, e-commerce-related grievances were received from across the country, spanning metropolitan cities as well as remote and less populated regions. This underscores the accessibility, inclusiveness, and nationwide penetration of the National Consumer Helpline.

The top five sectors, contributing over 85 percent of the total refund amount, are as follows:

Sector Total Grievances Total Amount Refunded (₹) E-Commerce 39,965 320,680,198 Travel & Tourism 4,050 35,222,102 Agency Services 957 13,497,714 Electronic Products 635 11,725,231 Airlines 668 9,556,843 Total 46,275 390,682,088

Strengthening Consumer Redressal through Convergence

A major factor contributing to this significant outcome has been the expansion of convergence partners, which has strengthened institutional coordination and enhanced collective capacity to resolve consumer grievances. This development reflects strong stakeholder engagement and reaffirms the shared commitment of companies and service providers towards consumer welfare, accountability, and fair business practices.

The facilitation of ₹45 crore in refunds within a relatively short span demonstrates not only the efficiency and responsiveness of the National Consumer Helpline but also its critical role in promoting trust, transparency, and confidence in the marketplace.

Consumer Impact: Illustrative Cases

Several consumer experiences highlight the tangible impact of NCH intervention:

A consumer from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, who received defective chairs from an e-commerce platform and faced repeated pickup cancellations, received a full refund following NCH intervention. Expressing gratitude, the consumer stated: “Thank you so much Consumer Helpline for helping cheated consumers like me.”

A consumer from Bengaluru, Karnataka, who paid for an annual internet plan that was never installed and waited over four months for a refund, received prompt redressal through NCH. The consumer remarked: “Otherwise, it was difficult to get the amount back.”

A consumer from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, who cancelled a flight ticket well in advance but did not receive the refund, benefitted from swift NCH action. The consumer shared: “Thanks to NCH for the quick action. Am delighted by your efforts.”

These cases underline the role of the National Consumer Helpline as an effective, accessible, and consumer-friendly pre-litigation mechanism, sparing consumers from prolonged legal proceedings.

Accessing the National Consumer Helpline

The National Consumer Helpline serves as a single-point access system for consumers seeking grievance redressal. Complaints can be registered in 17 languages through the toll-free number 1915. Consumers may also use the Integrated Grievance Redressal Mechanism (INGRAM), an omni-channel, IT-enabled central platform.

Grievances can be submitted via multiple channels, including WhatsApp and SMS (8800001915), email, the NCH mobile app, the consumerhelpline.gov.in portal, and the UMANG app, ensuring flexibility and convenience for all consumers.

Reiterating its commitment to strengthening the consumer protection framework, the Department of Consumer Affairs has urged consumers to proactively utilise the National Consumer Helpline to safeguard their rights and seek timely, hassle-free redressal.