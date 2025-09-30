Left Menu

Kerala's ESG Policy: A New Dawn for Sustainable Investments

The Kerala cabinet has approved a new Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) policy to attract eco-friendly investments, making Kerala a frontrunner in ESG-compliant investments. The policy aligns with global trends and seeks to promote industries that are environmentally sustainable, thus boosting the state’s economic ecosystem.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-09-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 16:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala cabinet has taken a significant step towards establishing the state as a sustainable investment hub by approving an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) policy. This decision attempts to align with global investment trends prioritizing eco-friendly industries.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recognizes the importance of ESG in current global investment decisions and intends for Kerala to lead in ESG-compliant investments in India. The policy aims to attract investments that are both environmentally sustainable and low in pollution.

In addition to the ESG policy, the cabinet has decided to waive the advance payment guarantee requirement for the Wayanad Township project, responding to a request from the project's special officer. This waiver is part of broader efforts to foster development projects within the state.

