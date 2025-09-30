Left Menu

A Mega Gathering at Tube & Pipe Fair 2025 Set to Transform India's Steel Industry

Tube & Pipe Fair 2025, organized by Tulip 3P Media, is poised to become India's largest tube and pipe industry exhibition, welcoming global exhibitors and industry leaders to New Delhi from November 4–6. With significant international participation, the fair aims to foster growth through networking and innovation in a rapidly expanding sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 16:50 IST
A Mega Gathering at Tube & Pipe Fair 2025 Set to Transform India's Steel Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tulip 3P Media Private Limited is gearing up to host the highly anticipated Tube & Pipe Fair 2025, set to run from November 4 to 6 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. As India's largest event for the tube and pipe industry, this edition promises to be larger, more diverse, and more international than ever before.

Key drivers of growth in India's steel tube and pipe sector include substantial infrastructure investments, urban housing expansion, and increasing demand from automotive and energy projects. The fair will serve as a critical platform for industry innovation, offering attendees opportunities for networking and business development.

This year's fair will also see enhanced international representation, showcasing India's emergence as a strategic player in the global tube and pipe value chain. CEO Mr. Priyank Jain described the event as a milestone for India's industry, paving the way for business opportunities and industry insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaza Ceasefire on a Knife's Edge: Trump's High-Stakes Proposal

Gaza Ceasefire on a Knife's Edge: Trump's High-Stakes Proposal

 Global
2
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces one-day state mourning on Wednesday following demise of veteran BJP leader VK Malhotra.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces one-day state mourning on Wednesday following...

 India
3
Fast-Tracking Interconnectors: Iberian Push for European Energy Unity

Fast-Tracking Interconnectors: Iberian Push for European Energy Unity

 Global
4
People surged forward, jostled amidst heavy crowd to see actor-politician Vijay's face in Karur rally, says TN govt on stampede.

People surged forward, jostled amidst heavy crowd to see actor-politician Vi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025