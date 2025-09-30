A Mega Gathering at Tube & Pipe Fair 2025 Set to Transform India's Steel Industry

Tulip 3P Media Private Limited is gearing up to host the highly anticipated Tube & Pipe Fair 2025, set to run from November 4 to 6 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. As India's largest event for the tube and pipe industry, this edition promises to be larger, more diverse, and more international than ever before.

Key drivers of growth in India's steel tube and pipe sector include substantial infrastructure investments, urban housing expansion, and increasing demand from automotive and energy projects. The fair will serve as a critical platform for industry innovation, offering attendees opportunities for networking and business development.

This year's fair will also see enhanced international representation, showcasing India's emergence as a strategic player in the global tube and pipe value chain. CEO Mr. Priyank Jain described the event as a milestone for India's industry, paving the way for business opportunities and industry insights.

