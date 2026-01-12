Soaring High: International Kite Festival 2026 Takes Flight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the 2026 International Kite Festival at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad on Monday, joined by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in a spirited kite-flying session.

The leaders honored Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram before delving into the vibrant festival, where they engaged with women artisans to understand the intricate kite-making process.

Featuring 135 kitists from 50 countries, the festival is expected to attract over five lakh tourists by its finale on January 14th, spotlighting Gujarat's cultural hotspots like Dholavira and the Statue of Unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)