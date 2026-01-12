Left Menu

Soaring High: International Kite Festival 2026 Takes Flight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 2026 International Kite Festival at Sabarmati Riverfront, Ahmedabad. With German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, he enjoyed kite flying and interacting with artisans. The festival, featuring participants from 50 countries, is expected to draw over five lakh tourists until its conclusion on January 14th.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-01-2026 11:48 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 11:48 IST
Soaring High: International Kite Festival 2026 Takes Flight
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the 2026 International Kite Festival at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad on Monday, joined by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in a spirited kite-flying session.

The leaders honored Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram before delving into the vibrant festival, where they engaged with women artisans to understand the intricate kite-making process.

Featuring 135 kitists from 50 countries, the festival is expected to attract over five lakh tourists by its finale on January 14th, spotlighting Gujarat's cultural hotspots like Dholavira and the Statue of Unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protest for Resettlement: Voices of Manipur's Displaced

Protest for Resettlement: Voices of Manipur's Displaced

 India
2
Anomaly Strikes: India's Trusted PSLV Faces Another Setback

Anomaly Strikes: India's Trusted PSLV Faces Another Setback

 Global
3
Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

 United States
4
Debate, Education, and Nation-Building: VP Radhakrishnan's Address at JNU

Debate, Education, and Nation-Building: VP Radhakrishnan's Address at JNU

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026