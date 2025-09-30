Left Menu

Jindal Power Gains Ground in Jaiprakash Associates Acquisition Bid

The CCI has approved Jindal Power's bid to acquire debt-ridden Jaiprakash Associates amid insolvency proceedings. Other contenders include PNC Infratech, Adani Group, and Dalmia Bharat. The resolution plan awaits the Committee of Creditors' voting. The company owed creditors Rs 57,185 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:49 IST
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has granted in-principle approval for Naveen Jindal-led Jindal Power's proposal to acquire the distressed Jaiprakash Associates, contingent on winning the current insolvency bid. This decision marks a pivotal point in the ongoing insolvency proceedings regarding the debt-laden conglomerate.

Besides Jindal Power, the CCI has also cleared acquisition proposals from PNC Infratech, Adani Group, and Dalmia Bharat. Approval from the competition watchdog, following a Supreme Court ruling, remains crucial before any entity submits a resolution plan, which demands a nod from the CCI prior to creditor voting.

Jaiprakash Associates is currently under the corporate insolvency resolution process, with creditors claiming around Rs 57,185 crore. The National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) leads these claims, having taken over JAL's stressed loans from a consortium headed by the State Bank of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

