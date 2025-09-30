Left Menu

Allied Blenders and Distillers to Tap into Single Malt Whisky Market, Plans Major Expansion

Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd (ABD) will enter the single malt whisky market, bolstering its premium spirits segment. The company plans to build a new distillery and expand its global footprint, aiming for significant growth in net sales and exports while investing in new facilities and technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telangana | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd (ABD) is set to make its mark in the single malt whisky segment, bolstering its presence in premium alcoholic beverages. According to Managing Director Alok Gupta, the move aims to meet growing demand through both organic and inorganic expansion strategies.

The company has allocated Rs 75 crore to set up a single malt production facility at its Rangapur base, expected to be operational by the fiscal year's end. Gupta highlights that the whisky, maturing over three years, will enable ABD to enter the high-growth global market, forming a solid foundation for luxury exports.

Simultaneously, ABD is enhancing its domestic presence by expanding its portfolio beyond the sub-thousand rupees per bottle range. New investments in people, technology, and processes aim to boost EBITDA margins from 7.5% to 17%, with overall net sales value anticipated to rise by over 50% in three years.

