Gaurav Nayyar Takes Helm at boAt as New CEO

Imagine Marketing Limited, the parent company behind the popular brand boAt, on Tuesday, declared a significant leadership change with the appointment of Gaurav Nayyar as its new CEO. Nayyar replaces co-founder Sameer Mehta, bringing over two decades of experience to his new role.

Nayyar, who has been with boAt as Chief Operating Officer for the past three years, plans to leverage his vast experience, including his time as a Partner at Bain & Company, to continue building on the brand's market leadership and broaden its product portfolio.

Meanwhile, Sameer Mehta transitions to the role of Executive Director to guide long-term strategic decisions and support Nayyar. Co-founder Aman Gupta will maintain his strategic role as a Non-Executive Director. The company also disclosed its recent IPO filing with SEBI, marking its second attempt to go public, following an earlier application in January 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)