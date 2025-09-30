India's Edible Oil Industry Navigates Path to Self-Sufficiency Amid Policy Changes

The Indian Vegetable Oil Producers' Association (IVPA) is stressing the importance of achieving self-sufficiency in the edible oil sector. This comes in response to decreasing imports and shifting trade policies that have affected the industry. The association represents the significant sector of India's edible oil refining industry.

Faced with the challenges of global price volatility, particularly in palm and soybean oils, combined with complexities in free trade agreements and domestic policy, the IVPA highlights the balancing act required. Ensuring farmers receive fair minimum support prices (MSP), combating inflation driven by edible oils, and maintaining food price stability remain at the forefront of the agenda.

Following its 48th Annual General Meeting, Sudhakar Desai has been re-appointed as President, leading the charge toward self-sufficiency. With imports stabilizing, the urgency for innovation grows, spurred by competition from other crucial crops like pulses, rice, and wheat. Vice Presidents Vijay Kumar Jain, Amrendra Mishra, Bhavna Shah, and Dhritiman Biswas also continue their leadership roles.