Sweden's Asylum Numbers Hit Historic Low Amid Policy Shifts

The number of asylum seekers in Sweden decreased by 30% in 2025, reaching its lowest level since 1985. Supported by the Sweden Democrats, the government aims to further reduce these numbers ahead of the upcoming September election by tightening asylum and citizenship rules.

Updated: 09-01-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:25 IST
In 2025, the number of people applying for asylum in Sweden fell by 30%, the lowest since 1985, as announced by the ruling right-of-centre government. The coalition, backed by the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, has emphasized reducing asylum seekers as a primary policy since taking office in 2022.

According to Immigration Minister Johan Forssell, the changes are not just numerical but also who is immigrating to Sweden, with asylum-seeker proportion at a record low. The Migration Board revealed a decline in the total number of immigrants to 79,684, excluding Ukrainian refugees, with asylum seekers and their families making up only 6% of this figure.

The government focuses on encouraging voluntary returns and increasing expulsions. Forssell cited plans to intensify measures, including stricter rules on residency and citizenship, as part of the strategy to lower asylum figures further. The upcoming September election is anticipated to be closely contested, with immigration policies at the forefront.

(With inputs from agencies.)

