Left Menu

Saudi PIF Makes Strategic Move in Global Grains Market with Olam Agri Acquisition

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) to acquire a majority stake in Olam Agri Holdings Ltd. The move allows PIF, through SALIC, to expand its global reach in the agricultural sector by increasing its investment in the company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:08 IST
Saudi PIF Makes Strategic Move in Global Grains Market with Olam Agri Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved on Tuesday a significant acquisition by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which now holds a majority stake in Olam Agri Holdings Ltd. This decision marks a strategic expansion for PIF in the global agricultural market.

The investment, conducted through the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC), involves acquiring between 44.58% and 64.57% of Olam Agri's issued share capital. SALIC has previously increased its shares in the company, showing a long-term interest in enhancing its position in grain and commodity supply chains.

With a call option to purchase the remaining shares within three years, SALIC aims to cement its role in global grains while optimizing supply chains. The acquisition is part of SALIC's strategy to diversify essential commodity sources and enhance logistical efficiency across its investments.

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Court Denies Ketan Parekh's Plea to Travel Abroad Amidst Ongoing Trial

Mumbai Court Denies Ketan Parekh's Plea to Travel Abroad Amidst Ongoing Tria...

 India
2
Ola Electric Secures Approval for Rs 878 Crore Fund Raise

Ola Electric Secures Approval for Rs 878 Crore Fund Raise

 India
3
Markets on Edge: U.S. Government Shutdown Looms

Markets on Edge: U.S. Government Shutdown Looms

 Global
4
Kerala Assembly Erupts Over Death Threat Allegation Against Rahul Gandhi

Kerala Assembly Erupts Over Death Threat Allegation Against Rahul Gandhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025