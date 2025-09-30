Saudi PIF Makes Strategic Move in Global Grains Market with Olam Agri Acquisition

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved on Tuesday a significant acquisition by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which now holds a majority stake in Olam Agri Holdings Ltd. This decision marks a strategic expansion for PIF in the global agricultural market.

The investment, conducted through the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC), involves acquiring between 44.58% and 64.57% of Olam Agri's issued share capital. SALIC has previously increased its shares in the company, showing a long-term interest in enhancing its position in grain and commodity supply chains.

With a call option to purchase the remaining shares within three years, SALIC aims to cement its role in global grains while optimizing supply chains. The acquisition is part of SALIC's strategy to diversify essential commodity sources and enhance logistical efficiency across its investments.