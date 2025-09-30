Left Menu

Tata Motors Fuels Logistics Revolution with Rs 120 Crore Investment

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 21:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Motors has announced an additional Rs 120 crore investment into Freight Commerce Solutions, bringing their total contributions to the digital freight ecosystem to Rs 270 crore. This was confirmed by the Mumbai-based automaker in an official statement on Tuesday.

'With this investment, we're not just funding technology - we're fundamentally reimagining logistics through artificial intelligence,' emphasized T V Swaminathan, Vice President & Head- Digital Business, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles. The company is affirming its commitment to not only strengthen India's logistics infrastructure but also to transform its digital future with smarter, connected, and customer-centric freight operations.

In a related development, Tata Motors' subsidiary, TML CV Holdings Pte Limited, has incorporated a new subsidiary in the Netherlands. The new entity, TML CV Holdings B.V., is established as a holding company aimed at managing participations and interests globally. Additionally, Tata Motors announced the acquisition of the Italian firm Iveco Group NV, valued at approximately 3.8 billion euros on July 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

