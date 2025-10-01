Shutdown Threat Looms: U.S. Aviation Faces Turbulence

The U.S. Transportation Department announced that more than 11,000 FAA employees, nearly a quarter of its workforce, could face furloughs due to an impending government funding lapse. Airline carriers have raised alarms that a partial federal shutdown might disrupt American aviation, causing delays as air traffic controllers and security officers would be compelled to work without pay.

Despite the challenges, over 13,000 active air traffic controllers will be required to continue their duties, although compensation will be withheld until the closure concludes, according to FAA officials. Although the FAA is currently operating with around 3,800 fewer controllers than needed, they plan to proceed with hiring and training new personnel, a shift from previous shutdown strategies that paused such activities.

Similarly, approximately 50,000 TSA employees overseeing airport security will continue to work without pay. Historical precedence, like the 2019 35-day shutdown, showed increased absenteeism among unpaid controllers and TSA officers, leading to longer wait times and delayed air traffic in key hubs like New York, prompting urgent legislative action. Organizations such as Airlines for America and the U.S. Travel Association warn that a funding lapse could severely damage efficiency and cost the travel sector $1 billion weekly.

