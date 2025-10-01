Left Menu

Mitsubishi UFJ Eyes Stake in Shriram Finance

Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is in advanced talks to acquire a 20% stake in India's Shriram Finance for 232 billion rupees. This move continues the trend of Japanese banks seeking overseas investments due to domestic challenges. Shriram Finance denies knowledge of any deal amid market speculation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 10:13 IST
Mitsubishi UFJ Eyes Stake in Shriram Finance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is reportedly in advanced discussions to acquire a 20% stake in Indian non-banking finance company Shriram Finance, according to a report by the Economic Times.

This potential acquisition, valued at 232 billion rupees ($2.61 billion), highlights the ongoing strategy of Japanese financial institutions targeting overseas markets, pressured by a stagnant domestic economy. Notably, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group recently expanded its presence in India with a substantial stake in Yes Bank.

Shriram Finance has dismissed rumors of a potential deal as speculative. An exclusivity agreement between the parties is in place, suggesting negotiations are underway. Meanwhile, Shriram Finance shares rose 3.5% following the news.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Raipur Gears Up for Pivotal Police Conference on National Security

Raipur Gears Up for Pivotal Police Conference on National Security

 India
2
Cough Syrup Crisis: Child Deaths Spark Investigation and Ban

Cough Syrup Crisis: Child Deaths Spark Investigation and Ban

 India
3
Jacob Bethell: England's Rising Cricket Star

Jacob Bethell: England's Rising Cricket Star

 Global
4
Bengaluru Construction Site Tragedy Sparks Safety Concerns

Bengaluru Construction Site Tragedy Sparks Safety Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

Quiet Skies Ahead: Machine Learning Enables Noise-Aware UAM Flight Planning

Defeating Meningitis by 2030: WHO’s Roadmap for South-East Asia Gains Momentum

Sustaining Peace: Embedding Dialogue and Trust in Governance Beyond Crisis Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025