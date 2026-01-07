Elderly Man Cheated in International Investment Scam
A 73-year-old man in Thane, Maharashtra, was defrauded of Rs 5.11 lakh by cyber fraudsters who promised high returns from international share markets. The victim was tricked through +44 code calls and fake investment websites. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.
A senior citizen from Thane city has fallen victim to a sophisticated cyber scam, resulting in a financial loss of Rs 5.11 lakh. The incident involved fraudsters who posed as international stock market investors, enticing the 73-year-old with promises of high returns.
According to the police, the fraudsters contacted the victim using international phone numbers, beginning with the +44 code, between October and November 2025. They persuaded him to invest using fake websites, providing him links and detailed instructions to open accounts.
Despite his investments totaling Rs 5,11,188, the victim received no return and experienced communication cut-off from the fraudsters. The local police in Naupada have launched an investigation, analyzing call records and financial transactions to identify the perpetrators, though no arrests have been made yet.
