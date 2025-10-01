Epack Prefab Technologies' Market Debut: A Chilly Reception

On Wednesday, Epack Prefab Technologies Ltd shares entered the stock market with a significant 9.87% discount from the issue price, opening at Rs 186.10 on the BSE. Simultaneously, the stock commenced trading at Rs 183.85 on the NSE.

The company, boasting a market valuation of Rs 1,868.41 crore, experienced an IPO oversubscription of 3.07 times. The Rs 504 crore public offering fell within a price band of Rs 194 to Rs 204 per share, including a Rs 300 crore fresh issue and an OFS amounting to Rs 204 crore.

The IPO proceeds are earmarked for several strategic enhancements: establishing a new facility in Rajasthan, expanding Andhra Pradesh operations, and reducing debt. Incorporated in 1999, Epack specializes in Pre-Engineered Building solutions, operating facilities and design centers across key Indian states.

(With inputs from agencies.)