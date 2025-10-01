Left Menu

Epack Prefab Technologies' Market Debut: A Chilly Reception

Epack Prefab Technologies Ltd shares debuted with a nearly 10% discount on major stock exchanges. The IPO, which was oversubscribed, raised Rs 504 crore. The proceeds will fund a new manufacturing facility, expand existing operations, and pay off debt, supporting the company's expansion in pre-engineered building solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 11:44 IST
On Wednesday, Epack Prefab Technologies Ltd shares entered the stock market with a significant 9.87% discount from the issue price, opening at Rs 186.10 on the BSE. Simultaneously, the stock commenced trading at Rs 183.85 on the NSE.

The company, boasting a market valuation of Rs 1,868.41 crore, experienced an IPO oversubscription of 3.07 times. The Rs 504 crore public offering fell within a price band of Rs 194 to Rs 204 per share, including a Rs 300 crore fresh issue and an OFS amounting to Rs 204 crore.

The IPO proceeds are earmarked for several strategic enhancements: establishing a new facility in Rajasthan, expanding Andhra Pradesh operations, and reducing debt. Incorporated in 1999, Epack specializes in Pre-Engineered Building solutions, operating facilities and design centers across key Indian states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

