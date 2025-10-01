Mahindra & Mahindra Reports Booming September Sales Amid Supply Constraints

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), a leading automotive and farm equipment giant in India, announced impressive sales figures for September 2025, primarily driven by its passenger vehicle and tractor segments. While the company reported strong numbers, its trucks and buses division experienced a slowdown in demand.

The auto division of M&M recorded total vehicle sales of 1,00,298 units, including exports, marking a 16% increase compared to the previous year. Domestic utility vehicle sales reached 56,233 units, a 10% rise, and overall utility vehicle sales, including exports, amounted to 58,714 units. The domestic commercial vehicle sales stood at 26,728 units, reflecting an 18% growth.

M&M reported a noteworthy surge in Navratri sales, with SUVs and commercial vehicles registering over 60% and 70% growth respectively, compared to the same period last year. According to Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of M&M's Automotive Division, the growth was fueled by GST 2.0 and pent-up demand.

Exports climbed by 43% to 4,320 units, although the company faced supply chain challenges, particularly trailer availability in late September. M&M is actively working to enhance dispatches to dealers despite these constraints, stated Gollagunta.

The Farm Equipment Business enjoyed its best-ever September, selling 64,946 tractors domestically, a 50% increase from the previous year. Total tractor sales, including exports, grew by 49% to 66,111 units. Veejay Nakra, President of the Farm Equipment Business, credited the GST rate cut, positive Kharif outlook, and favorable monsoon conditions for this performance.

However, the commercial vehicles segment, incorporating SML Isuzu Ltd., saw a dip in sales. Mahindra Trucks & Buses sold 1,904 units, an 8% decline from the previous year. Passenger and cargo vehicle sales also dropped. Vinod Sahay, Executive Chairman of SML, mentioned ongoing industry challenges and anticipated gradual demand recovery post-GST implementation.