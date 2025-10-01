Pharma Giants Slash Drug Prices, Go Direct to Consumers After Trump's Call

In response to President Donald Trump's demand for lower prescription drug prices, numerous pharmaceutical companies announced plans to offer drugs directly to U.S. patients at reduced costs. The move aims to eliminate middlemen and alleviate the financial strain on U.S. consumers, who pay significantly more for medications than patients in other developed countries.

Pfizer, one of the companies leading this initiative, struck an agreement to lower drug prices within the Medicaid program to align with costs in other developed nations. In return, they receive tariff relief and will invest $70 billion in research and domestic production. Other companies, including Novo Nordisk and AstraZeneca, have pledged similar commitments to provide affordable access to vital medications.

The direct-to-consumer model has garnered interest from various industry players and aims to cater to both uninsured and insured patients. As companies like Eli Lilly, Sanofi, and Roche explore this model, the pharmaceutical industry may witness a shift toward more consumer-centric approaches to drug pricing and distribution.

