DGCA's First FTO Rankings: No A+ Ratings for India's Flying Schools

The DGCA released its inaugural rankings for India's flying training organizations (FTOs), with none achieving top ratings of 'A+' or 'A'. Out of 35 FTOs, 13 received 'B' ratings, while 22 were categorized as 'C'. The ranking is based on operational and safety standards among other factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 14:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has published its first-ever ranking of flying training organizations (FTOs) in India. Despite a thorough assessment of the FTOs' operational aspects, safety standards, and compliance, none of the 35 listed organizations secured an 'A+' or 'A' rating.

According to the DGCA's newly implemented criteria, 13 of the FTOs have been awarded a 'B' rating, while the remaining 22 have been classified as 'C'. This evaluation process considers a range of factors, including assistance to students and overall performance, with top-tier 'A+' requiring an 85% score or higher.

Institutions in the 'C' category, which scored below 50%, are expected to conduct self-analyses to enhance their operations. These rankings are slated to be updated biannually, with the next one due on April 1, 2026, allowing schools time to improve and meet higher standards in the aviation training sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

