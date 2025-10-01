DGCA's First FTO Rankings: No A+ Ratings for India's Flying Schools

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has published its first-ever ranking of flying training organizations (FTOs) in India. Despite a thorough assessment of the FTOs' operational aspects, safety standards, and compliance, none of the 35 listed organizations secured an 'A+' or 'A' rating.

According to the DGCA's newly implemented criteria, 13 of the FTOs have been awarded a 'B' rating, while the remaining 22 have been classified as 'C'. This evaluation process considers a range of factors, including assistance to students and overall performance, with top-tier 'A+' requiring an 85% score or higher.

Institutions in the 'C' category, which scored below 50%, are expected to conduct self-analyses to enhance their operations. These rankings are slated to be updated biannually, with the next one due on April 1, 2026, allowing schools time to improve and meet higher standards in the aviation training sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)