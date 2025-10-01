Tata Motors Breaks Records with Unprecedented Sales Surge

Tata Motors reported record-breaking passenger vehicle sales in September, marking a substantial increase of 47% compared to the previous year, driven by the recent GST rate cut and increased demand during the festive season.

The automaker saw significant growth in its green fuel portfolio, with electric vehicle sales surging by more than 96% and CNG sales by over 105% year-on-year.

Despite market challenges earlier in the year, the company has poised itself for continued growth in the coming months, thanks to a solid booking pipeline and strategic market positioning.

