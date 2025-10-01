Kolkata Metro Sees Surging Passenger Numbers During Durga Puja Festivities

In a notable surge of travelers, Kolkata Metro Rail reported serving around 35.5 lakh passengers during the Durga Puja festival, spanning from September 27 to September 30. An official highlighted the remarkable use of the 'Aamar Kolkata Metro' app, which facilitated ticket bookings for over 4 lakh passengers.

On the peak day of September 30, known as 'Astami', the metro accommodated 8.27 lakh commuters. The Blue Line, running from Dakshineswar to Sahid Khudiram, alone transported more than 6.37 lakh people, while the Green Line between Howrah Maidan and Salt Lake Sector V carried over 1.65 lakh passengers, according to official statements.

Between 'Panchami' and 'Astami', the Blue Line served over 27.32 lakh commuters, whereas the Green Line saw more than 7.31 lakh during this period. The Durga Puja celebrations continue with 'Navami' on October 1 and 'Dashami' on October 2, promising further high traffic.