Sudha Chandani Khatri Joins BIG Awards Jury to Celebrate Excellence

Renowned portrait photographer Sudha Chandani Khatri was recently invited to serve as a jury member at the esteemed BIG Awards in Mumbai, an event recognized for its celebration of outstanding talent across various industries.

The awards, curated by Srikant Kanoi and his team, displayed a wide-ranging showcase of creativity and innovation, as participants delivered a mix of mind-bending acts and soul-stirring performances. Reflecting on her participation, Khatri expressed her admiration, describing the experience as 'pure magic' and conveyed her gratitude to Kanoi and the BIG Awards team for the honor.

This prestigious platform has established itself as a leading accolade, recognizing excellence, while continually enhancing its reputation for credibility by including distinguished jury members like Sudha Khatri and Ramani Iyer, further emphasizing their commitment to genuine talent recognition.