Sudha Chandani Khatri Joins BIG Awards Jury to Celebrate Excellence

Acclaimed photographer Sudha Chandani Khatri joined the BIG Awards jury, recognizing outstanding talents across industries. The event, curated by Srikant Kanoi, showcased a diverse array of creativity and innovation. Khatri expressed gratitude for being part of this prestigious platform that honors excellence and genuine talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:31 IST
Sudha Chandani Khatri Honored as BIG Awards Jury Member. Image Credit: ANI
Renowned portrait photographer Sudha Chandani Khatri was recently invited to serve as a jury member at the esteemed BIG Awards in Mumbai, an event recognized for its celebration of outstanding talent across various industries.

The awards, curated by Srikant Kanoi and his team, displayed a wide-ranging showcase of creativity and innovation, as participants delivered a mix of mind-bending acts and soul-stirring performances. Reflecting on her participation, Khatri expressed her admiration, describing the experience as 'pure magic' and conveyed her gratitude to Kanoi and the BIG Awards team for the honor.

This prestigious platform has established itself as a leading accolade, recognizing excellence, while continually enhancing its reputation for credibility by including distinguished jury members like Sudha Khatri and Ramani Iyer, further emphasizing their commitment to genuine talent recognition.

