Unveiling NxtPrivacy Dashboard: Revolutionizing Smartphone Privacy in India

In a landmark move to enhance smartphone privacy in India, Ai+ Smartphone has unveiled the NxtPrivacy Dashboard. Rolled out via a software update, it aims to give users unprecedented control over app permissions on Ai+ Pulse 4G and Nova 5G devices, marking a significant advancement in data protection.

With India's smartphone user base exceeding 650 million, the average device hosts numerous apps that often demand permissions for microphones, cameras, and locations without explicit consent. The NxtPrivacy Dashboard, tailored to the Indian digital landscape, redefines user privacy by facilitating practical and clear oversight for everyday citizens.

The dashboard's offerings include real-time app activity views, AI-powered privacy scores, smart alerts for unusual activity, and one-tap controls to revoke or modify permissions. This initiative reflects Ai+ Smartphone's commitment to transparency and digital sovereignty, powered by the NxtQuantum OS, the country's first sovereign mobile operating system.

(With inputs from agencies.)