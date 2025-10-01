Left Menu

India Sees Retail Revolution as D2C Brands Expand Offline

D2C brands in India leased 5.95 lakh sq ft retail space in H1 2025, growing offline presence to 18% of retail leasing, up from 8% in H1 2024. Fashion & apparel lead with 60% share in leasing. Offline expansion aims to enhance consumer connection, highlighting the importance of omnichannel growth.

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands are reshaping the retail landscape in India, claiming a significant 5.95 lakh sq ft of retail space from January to June 2025. This marks an increase in their share of retail leasing activities from 8% in 2024 to an impressive 18% this year, according to CBRE.

The D2C model emphasizes a direct connection with customers, bypassing traditional distribution channels. Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO of CBRE in India, noted that the growth of physical retail channels is crucial for these brands, despite the rise of online shopping.

Fashion and apparel lead the leasing activities, constituting 60% of the space taken by D2C brands. This reflects a broader trend of D2C brands moving into physical retail through diverse formats, aiming to create personalized shopping experiences and strengthen customer relationships.

