Bengaluru Leads India's Office Leasing Boom in 2025

Bengaluru, India's largest office market, recorded a remarkable 28.7 million square feet of workspace leasing in 2025, driven by demand from foreign firms establishing Global Capability Centers. Other major cities like Hyderabad and Pune also saw significant increases, except for declines in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad.

Updated: 07-01-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 18:31 IST
Bengaluru achieved a historic high in office space leasing, hitting 28.7 million square feet in 2025, fueled by foreign companies establishing Global Capability Centers, according to Knight Frank India.

The real estate consultant revealed that India's top office markets collectively experienced a 20% rise, amassing 86.4 million square feet in gross leasing. This reflects a structural evolution in global and domestic enterprise perspectives, with Chennai, Pune, and Hyderabad also seeing significant leasing increases.

However, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai faced declines. Knight Frank's Viral Desai emphasized the transition towards globally synchronized demand patterns, underscored by robust absorptions in IT services and flexible workspaces. Vijay Rajagopalan highlighted Mumbai's financial dominance and Gurugram's sustained leasing activity, pointing to confident economic momentum in India.

