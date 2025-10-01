Left Menu

VinFast and Castrol India Team Up to Enhance EV After-Sales Network

VinFast Auto India has partnered with Castrol India to offer extensive after-sales support for electric vehicle (EV) owners. The collaboration ensures reliable services with Castrol Auto Service workshops providing VinFast-specific bays and certified technicians. This move strengthens VinFast’s commitment to a sustainable and customer-centric EV ecosystem in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 18:11 IST
VinFast Auto India and Castrol India have joined forces to bolster after-sales support for electric vehicle (EV) customers across India. This partnership aims to enhance customer service by leveraging Castrol's extensive network of 750+ workshops in over 300 cities. Each workshop will now feature dedicated resources for VinFast customers, including branded service bays, certified EV technicians, and genuine VinFast parts.

VinFast, in collaboration with Castrol, is also committed to providing comprehensive support and infrastructure to these workshops. This includes service manuals, diagnostic tools, training, and warranty processes. Meanwhile, Castrol will ensure that workshops adhere to the required infrastructure and capability standards, guaranteeing top-notch service quality.

The joint initiative is part of VinFast's strategy to establish a trusted and customer-focused EV ecosystem in India. It also aligns with the country's transition towards sustainable mobility, offering convenient, reliable, and future-ready EV ownership. Moreover, the collaboration represents a significant step towards fostering confidence in India's growing electric mobility sector.

