Delhi Metro Bolsters Fire Safety with New Contracts for System Maintenance

In a significant move to enhance fire safety protocols, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has signed two major contracts to maintain and upgrade firefighting systems across its network.

Valued at Rs 198.12 lakh, the first contract covers maintenance along Line 7, extending from Majlis Park to Sarai Kale Khan-Nizamuddin, and includes key facilities such as Mukundpur depot and associated buildings. A second contract, worth Rs 96.89 lakh, focuses on Line 2 North, from the Central Secretariat to Samaypur Badli.

These efforts are crucial to keeping firefighting systems operational and in compliance with safety standards, ensuring thousands of daily commuters can travel securely. The DMRC emphasizes routine inspections and preventive maintenance to sustain safety measures.