Epack Prefab Technologies Faces Market Dive on First Trading Day

Shares of Epack Prefab Technologies concluded their debut day on the stock market with a 6.5% discount compared to their issue price of Rs 204.

The stock opened at Rs 186.10 and closed at Rs 191.10 on the BSE, marking a 9.87% initial drop before slightly recovering.

The IPO, oversubscribed by 3.07 times, will fund expansion efforts, as the company plans new facilities and aims to increase capacity in existing ones.