Epack Prefab Technologies Faces Market Dive on First Trading Day

Epack Prefab Technologies witnessed a 6.5% decline in share value during its stock market debut, despite an oversubscribed IPO. The proceeds from the IPO will support new manufacturing facilities and expansion. The company specializes in Pre-Engineered Building solutions, with operations across multiple states in India.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 19:16 IST
Shares of Epack Prefab Technologies concluded their debut day on the stock market with a 6.5% discount compared to their issue price of Rs 204.
The stock opened at Rs 186.10 and closed at Rs 191.10 on the BSE, marking a 9.87% initial drop before slightly recovering.
The IPO, oversubscribed by 3.07 times, will fund expansion efforts, as the company plans new facilities and aims to increase capacity in existing ones.
