GSRTC Announces Fare Hike Amid Fleet Expansion Plans

The Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) is increasing bus fares by three per cent from January 1, 2026, while launching initiatives like new buses, upgraded stations, and digital ticketing to enhance services and manage budget goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-12-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 20:25 IST
The Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) has announced a three per cent fare increase across its bus services, effective January 1, 2026. GSRTC officials ensured this hike minimally impacts regular commuters. Passengers traveling between 10 and 60 kilometers will see a nominal increase of one rupee per journey, affecting a major segment of the passenger base.

Additionally, GSRTC has initiated substantial improvements to its services. This includes the introduction of 1,475 new BS-6 buses, and the opening of 13 revamped bus stations and depots to enhance commuter experiences. In a bid to modernize operations, 3,000 smart electronic ticketing machines have been deployed, with plans to expand further.

The corporation continues its endeavors under a substantial 2025-26 budget plan, aiming to add over 2,000 buses and recruiting additional conductors, drivers, and helpers. Despite the fare hike, GSRTC maintains it offers one of the most affordable travel services nationwide.

