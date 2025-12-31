Left Menu

Russia's Strategic Buffer Zones in Ukraine: Controversial Expansion

Russia's top general, Valery Gerasimov, emphasizes the need for buffer zones in Ukraine for protecting Russian regions. Ukraine, however, sees these zones as illegal land grabs. Moscow's actions follow Ukraine's incursion into Kursk. The strategic importance of these zones is highlighted by President Putin at a recent Kremlin meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 18:55 IST
In the ongoing struggle between Russia and Ukraine, Russia's military strategy has come under international scrutiny. General Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the General Staff, announced the necessity for carving out buffer zones within Ukraine's Sumy and Kharkiv regions. The initiative aims to safeguard Russian civilians in neighboring Kursk and Belgorod from potential Ukrainian attacks.

Ukraine has strongly condemned the move, labeling it a cover for illegal territorial expansion. The contentious buffer zones have been a flashpoint, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy decried Moscow's plans as 'mad,' vowing resistance to the encroachment. With 950 square kilometers already under control, Russia's actions signal their strategic intentions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored the importance of these buffer zones at a Kremlin meeting, emphasizing their role following a surprise Ukrainian incursion into Kursk. Despite the heavy losses on both sides, the Russian stance remains firm as they prepare to continue the initiative into the new year.

