Modi's Festive Gift: DA Hike and Infrastructure Boost

Amit Shah praised the Union Cabinet's 3% increase in Dearness Allowance and Relief for government employees and emphasized new highways in Assam to fuel economic growth. Additionally, he highlighted new biomedical research programs and 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas to foster education and healthcare advancements in India.

In a significant move, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the Union Cabinet's decision to increase Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) by 3% for central government employees. Coinciding with the festive spirit of Vijaya Dashami, this decision is being viewed as a benevolent gesture from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to millions of families across the country.

Shah also commended the approval of the expansion project for the Kalibor-Numaligarh section of National Highway-715 in Assam. The highway upgrade to four lanes intends to expedite economic growth in the region and reinforce Numaligarh's role in India's quest for energy sufficiency.

Among other pivotal decisions, the Union Cabinet sanctioned the third phase of a biomedical research career programme and approved 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas. These initiatives aim to propel India's healthcare sector and advance the National Education Policy, ensuring a 'Developed India' future.

