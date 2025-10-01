Indian Railways: Pioneering Global Rail Equipment Export

Indian Railways is forging a path as a global leader in exporting crucial railway equipment, stepping into the international market with products like bogies, coaches, and locomotives.

Under the 'Make in India, Make for the World' initiative, India has expanded its export footprint to over 16 countries, including Australia, Canada, and the UK.

The Marhowra Locomotive Manufacturing Plant exemplifies this progress, with substantial exports to the Republic of Guinea, showcasing India's engineering expertise and economic prowess in railway manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)