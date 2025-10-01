Left Menu

Indian Railways: Pioneering Global Rail Equipment Export

Indian Railways is making significant strides as a major exporter of railway equipment, exporting products such as bogies, coaches, and locomotives to over 16 countries under the 'Make in India, Make for the World' initiative. This reflects India's growing influence in the global railway industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 19:55 IST
Indian Railways: Pioneering Global Rail Equipment Export
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Railways is forging a path as a global leader in exporting crucial railway equipment, stepping into the international market with products like bogies, coaches, and locomotives.

Under the 'Make in India, Make for the World' initiative, India has expanded its export footprint to over 16 countries, including Australia, Canada, and the UK.

The Marhowra Locomotive Manufacturing Plant exemplifies this progress, with substantial exports to the Republic of Guinea, showcasing India's engineering expertise and economic prowess in railway manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan Police Nabs Infamous Drug Smuggler in Barmer Sting Operation

Rajasthan Police Nabs Infamous Drug Smuggler in Barmer Sting Operation

 India
2
Cinema Wars: CCI Probes PVR INOX's Dominant Play in Digital Fees

Cinema Wars: CCI Probes PVR INOX's Dominant Play in Digital Fees

 India
3
UNICEF India's Groundbreaking Child Protection Innovation Fund Unveiled

UNICEF India's Groundbreaking Child Protection Innovation Fund Unveiled

 India
4
High Court Demands Shelter for Displaced Andrews Ganj Residents

High Court Demands Shelter for Displaced Andrews Ganj Residents

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025