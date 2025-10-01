Railway Recruitment Boards Successfully Hire 18,735 Assistant Loco Pilots

The Railway Recruitment Boards have completed the hiring of 18,735 assistant loco pilots, deemed essential for railway safety. Announced on October 1, 2025, the results pave the way for these candidates to undergo document verification and medical examinations before starting their roles.

Initiated last year, the recruitment process commenced with a first-stage Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted over five days in November 2024. The second stage followed in May 2025, spread over two days, with additional aptitude tests in July and August 2025.

The completion of this hiring addresses significant vacancy gaps within the Indian railway's running crew. The newly hired assistant loco pilots will enter a rigorous 120-day training program to prepare for their critical responsibilities in ensuring train operations safety.