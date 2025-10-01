Left Menu

Railway Recruitment Boards Successfully Hire 18,735 Assistant Loco Pilots

The Railway Recruitment Boards announced the hiring of 18,735 assistant loco pilots, completing a crucial safety personnel recruitment for the Indian Railway. Starting last year, the process included multiple stages of computer-based tests. Final candidates will undergo document verification, medical exams, and training before assuming their roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 20:19 IST
Railway Recruitment Boards Successfully Hire 18,735 Assistant Loco Pilots
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Recruitment Boards have completed the hiring of 18,735 assistant loco pilots, deemed essential for railway safety. Announced on October 1, 2025, the results pave the way for these candidates to undergo document verification and medical examinations before starting their roles.

Initiated last year, the recruitment process commenced with a first-stage Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted over five days in November 2024. The second stage followed in May 2025, spread over two days, with additional aptitude tests in July and August 2025.

The completion of this hiring addresses significant vacancy gaps within the Indian railway's running crew. The newly hired assistant loco pilots will enter a rigorous 120-day training program to prepare for their critical responsibilities in ensuring train operations safety.

TRENDING

1
EFTA-India Pact: A New Dawn for Investment Relations

EFTA-India Pact: A New Dawn for Investment Relations

 India
2
Historic Success: India's Special Swachhta Campaign 5.0 Revolutionizes Cleanliness Drive

Historic Success: India's Special Swachhta Campaign 5.0 Revolutionizes Clean...

 India
3
India Shines with Record Medal Haul at Asian Aquatics Championships

India Shines with Record Medal Haul at Asian Aquatics Championships

 India
4
Netherlands Urges EU to Sanction Houthis as Terrorists

Netherlands Urges EU to Sanction Houthis as Terrorists

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025