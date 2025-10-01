Hudson Tunnel and Subway Projects Struck by Funding Freeze Amid Shutdown

The White House has announced a freeze on approximately $18 billion designated for New York City's Hudson Tunnel and Second Avenue subway projects. The decision was made by Russ Vought, the budget director, as part of measures connected to the ongoing government shutdown.

Vought shared on social media that the halt reflects the administration's stance that the funds were based on principles considered unconstitutional, specifically those related to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Further insights were provided by an anonymous source within the administration. They clarified that the freeze was a consequence of the government shutdown at midnight. As a result, Transportation Department employees responsible for disbursing project funds were furloughed, necessitating the hold.

(With inputs from agencies.)