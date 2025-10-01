Left Menu

Boosting 'Swadeshi Spirit': A Path to India's Economic Triumph

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Sat Sharma promotes the adoption of 'swadeshi' products and self-reliance as pivotal in India's rise as an economic powerhouse. He emphasizes transforming this campaign into a mass movement, highlighting recent GST modifications and the historic role of local initiatives in economic resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's Sat Sharma champions 'swadeshi' products and self-reliance as crucial for India's economic ascent in his recent address, declaring that party members will engage all sectors to mobilize the initiative into a widespread movement.

Pointing to GST updates as a key support for local industry, Sharma asserted the significance of adopting local goods and minimizing dependence on imports, thereby fortifying India's global economic standing.

On the heels of the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan, launched on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay's anniversary, he reiterated the necessity of nationwide participation, claiming that India's current achievements reflect its commitment to self-reliance and indigenous development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

