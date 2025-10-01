Boosting 'Swadeshi Spirit': A Path to India's Economic Triumph

BJP's Sat Sharma champions 'swadeshi' products and self-reliance as crucial for India's economic ascent in his recent address, declaring that party members will engage all sectors to mobilize the initiative into a widespread movement.

Pointing to GST updates as a key support for local industry, Sharma asserted the significance of adopting local goods and minimizing dependence on imports, thereby fortifying India's global economic standing.

On the heels of the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan, launched on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay's anniversary, he reiterated the necessity of nationwide participation, claiming that India's current achievements reflect its commitment to self-reliance and indigenous development.

