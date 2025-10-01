Left Menu

Zelio E-Mobility's Electrifying IPO Debut

Zelio E-Mobility's IPO, valued at Rs 78 crore, saw 54% subscription by Day 2. Institutional investors led the interest, while retail investors gradually increased participation. The IPO will fund debt repayment, a new plant, and other corporate needs. The firm's shares are set for BSE's SME platform listing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:45 IST
Zelio E-Mobility's Electrifying IPO Debut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Zelio E-Mobility's IPO received a 54% subscription on the second day, signaling a promising debut for the electric two-and three-wheeler maker. As per BSE data, the IPO garnered bids for 22,38,000 shares out of the 41,21,000 offered.

Institutional investors showed robust interest with a 1.27-time subscription in their category, indicating strong market confidence. Meanwhile, the non-institutional and retail segments reported 36% and 24% subscriptions, respectively. The second day of bidding saw a diversified interest base compared to the first day, with institutions driving momentum.

Funds raised will be allocated towards debt repayment, establishing a new manufacturing facility, and other corporate purposes. Founded in 2021, Zelio has already sold over 1 lakh scooters and reported a revenue of Rs 172 crore in FY25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Dismissal: Ex-STB Member Challenges Trump

Controversial Dismissal: Ex-STB Member Challenges Trump

 United States
2
Global Military Leaders Unite in Delhi for UN Peacekeeping Conclave

Global Military Leaders Unite in Delhi for UN Peacekeeping Conclave

 India
3
Tragic End for Delhi Student in Kota: Mysterious Circumstances Surrounding a Life Cut Short

Tragic End for Delhi Student in Kota: Mysterious Circumstances Surrounding a...

 India
4
Haryana's Crime-Fighting Tactics Yield Results

Haryana's Crime-Fighting Tactics Yield Results

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025