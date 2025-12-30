Left Menu

Tragic Death and School's Violation Result in CBSE's Withdrawal of Affiliation

The Central Board of Secondary Education has revoked the affiliation of Neerja Modi School in Jaipur after a student died following alleged bullying. Investigations revealed gross violations of safety norms and a lack of effective redressal systems, leading to severe penalties for the school.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 22:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has taken decisive action against Neerja Modi School in Jaipur by canceling its affiliation due to egregious violations of student safety protocols. This follows the tragic death of a 9-year-old student, highlighting severe flaws in the school's protective measures.

An investigation revealed a series of lapses, including the failure to address bullying, which was first reported by the girl's parents over a year ago. The inquiry found that teachers and the school's administration did not take necessary actions, despite multiple warnings and the child's repeated pleas for help.

As a result, the CBSE has implemented immediate penalties, restricting the school's operational capacity and setting conditions for potential future reinstatement. This move aims to uphold student safety and enforce accountability within educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

