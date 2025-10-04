Vedanta Ltd Extends Demerger Deadline Amid Pending Approvals

Vedanta Ltd, under the leadership of Anil Agarwal, has announced an extension of its demerger plan deadline to March 2026. The decision comes as the company awaits crucial approvals from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and various government bodies.

The original deadline had already been moved from March 2025 to September 2025. The delay highlights challenges in fulfilling the necessary conditions set out in the demerger scheme, including securing approval from the NCLT Mumbai Bench and other authorities.

This demerger aims to metamorphize the firm's diverse business into six independent entities, including Vedanta Aluminium and Vedanta Oil & Gas, spelling a new chapter for the company's global operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)