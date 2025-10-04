Left Menu

Vedanta Ltd Extends Demerger Deadline Amid Pending Approvals

Vedanta Ltd, led by Anil Agarwal, has postponed its demerger deadline to March 2026 due to pending approvals from the National Company Law Tribunal and government authorities. The company's restructuring plans involve forming six independent businesses across various sectors after receiving necessary approvals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 22:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta Ltd, under the leadership of Anil Agarwal, has announced an extension of its demerger plan deadline to March 2026. The decision comes as the company awaits crucial approvals from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and various government bodies.

The original deadline had already been moved from March 2025 to September 2025. The delay highlights challenges in fulfilling the necessary conditions set out in the demerger scheme, including securing approval from the NCLT Mumbai Bench and other authorities.

This demerger aims to metamorphize the firm's diverse business into six independent entities, including Vedanta Aluminium and Vedanta Oil & Gas, spelling a new chapter for the company's global operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

