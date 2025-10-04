EU–ILO ENABLE Programme Trains 30 Young Lebanese as Healthcare Assistants

In a significant boost to Lebanon’s healthcare workforce, thirty young men and women have graduated as qualified healthcare assistants under the EU-funded ENABLE Programme, implemented by the International Labour Organization (ILO) in partnership with the Safadi Foundation, the Directorate General of Vocational and Technical Education (DGTVET), and Hospital Abou Jaoudeh.

The initiative aims to equip Lebanon’s youth with practical, employment-ready skills while supporting the country’s recovery from its ongoing socio-economic and public health crises. The graduation ceremony, held at Hospital Abou Jaoudeh in Jal El Dib, Mount Lebanon, celebrated not only the achievements of the trainees but also the collaboration between Lebanese institutions and international partners working to rebuild resilience through vocational training and job creation.

A Partnership for Resilience and Opportunity

The ENABLE Programme — short for Empowering Access to Education and Livelihoods — is a European Union-funded initiative that supports Lebanon’s efforts to strengthen vocational education, improve youth employability, and promote social inclusion amid one of the worst economic crises in its history.

This healthcare training programme, specifically designed for young people without formal diplomas, offered intensive, work-based learning (WBL) that combined classroom instruction with practical training in clinical environments. Over several months, participants received hands-on experience in patient care, hygiene, communication, and medical support under the supervision of healthcare professionals at Hospital Abou Jaoudeh.

The training concluded with a graduation ceremony attended by key dignitaries, including ILO Deputy Regional Director and Director of the Decent Work Team for the Arab States Patrick Daru, EU Programme Manager Leila Emerson, DGTVET representative Farouk Haraka, Medical Director of Hospital Abou Jaoudeh Dr. Imad Abou Jaoudeh, and Safadi Foundation Programmes Director Khaled Hanouf.

Skills Development: A Pathway to Employment and Dignity

During his address, Patrick Daru emphasized the transformative role of the ENABLE Programme in linking skills training to job opportunities in critical sectors such as healthcare.

“We are very happy that through funding from the European Union and collaboration with national partners, we have created a successful model of rapid, work-based training that delivers modular credentials and facilitates the transition of young women and men into healthcare assistant jobs,” Daru said. “This pilot has great potential for upscaling, and we look forward to partnering again with the Government of Lebanon and the EU to expand its reach.”

The ILO official highlighted that the healthcare assistant certification provides not only an entry point into Lebanon’s labor market but also a sustainable framework for youth employability and workforce resilience in the face of economic instability and emigration pressures.

EU Support for Work-Based Learning

Representing the European Union, Programme Manager Leila Emerson reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to investing in work-based learning (WBL), which has proven to deliver tangible results in employability and social protection.

“The European Union is proud to support this project, together with the ILO and the Safadi Foundation,” Emerson stated. “We believe in work-based learning because it delivers real results. It equips people with practical skills. It builds independence, dignity, and resilience — all urgently needed in Lebanon today.”

The EU’s involvement in Lebanon’s vocational education reforms reflects a broader regional strategy to strengthen skills ecosystems, bridge the gap between training and employment, and empower young people, especially women, to join sectors where labor shortages are growing, such as healthcare, social services, and green industries.

National Partners Champion Workforce Development

From the Lebanese side, DGTVET representative Farouk Haraka stressed the urgency of developing short-term, practical training programs in response to Lebanon’s unprecedented economic downturn.

“Short-term training has become a pressing necessity amid Lebanon’s crisis,” Haraka said. “It provides immediate, market-relevant skills that translate into real job opportunities, helping both individuals and the economy recover.”

Dr. Imad Abou Jaoudeh, Medical Director of the host hospital, reaffirmed the institution’s long-standing commitment to inclusive training opportunities for individuals lacking formal educational credentials. “We believe in giving a chance to those who have the drive but not the diploma,” he said. “This programme’s success shows that with the right support, anyone can build a career in healthcare.”

He also expressed hope that the initiative will soon expand to include training for midwives, nurses, and surgical assistants, strengthening Lebanon’s healthcare system more broadly.

Investing in Lebanon’s Youth and Future

Representing the Safadi Foundation, Programmes Director Khaled Hanouf underscored the importance of investing in human capital amid Lebanon’s economic challenges.

“Investing in young people is investing in the future,” Hanouf said. “Healthcare assistants are the first line of patient care, and this training empowers them with not only the technical skills but also the compassion and professionalism essential in healthcare.”

The Safadi Foundation, based in Tripoli, has been a long-term partner of the ILO and the EU in delivering vocational and technical training across multiple sectors, including health, agriculture, and entrepreneurship. Its focus remains on inclusive, gender-sensitive programs that create livelihoods and foster social cohesion.

The Human Side of Training: Stories of Hope and Empowerment

Speaking on behalf of the graduates, Christiana Rizk, one of the newly certified healthcare assistants, described the experience as life-changing.

“This programme was more than a training course — it was a journey where we learned not only the technical skills of healthcare, but also the true meaning of care and compassion,” Rizk said, reflecting on the personal growth and sense of purpose the training instilled.

For many of the graduates, the certification represents a gateway to employment in hospitals, clinics, and elder care facilities, at a time when Lebanon faces severe workforce shortages in the health sector due to emigration and underinvestment.

A Model for National Expansion

The ENABLE pilot’s success has inspired discussions among partners about scaling up similar work-based learning programs in other Lebanese regions and sectors. The model’s flexible, modular design allows trainees to earn micro-credentials recognized by employers, offering a pathway to long-term professional certification.

A documentary video screened during the ceremony showcased the trainees’ progress — from classroom learning to hospital practice — highlighting how the collaboration between the EU, ILO, DGTVET, Safadi Foundation, and Hospital Abou Jaoudeh is creating a replicable model of youth empowerment and social resilience.

The event concluded with the distribution of certificates, followed by a reception celebrating the achievements of the graduates and reaffirming the shared goal of building a skilled, compassionate, and future-ready healthcare workforce for Lebanon.