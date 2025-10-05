Left Menu

Hot Air Balloons Ground Flights at Vilnius Airport

Vilnius Airport in Lithuania suspended air traffic due to possible hot air balloons entering its airspace, leading to flight diversions. Similar disruptions have recently affected several European airports due to drone sightings and air incursions.

Air traffic at Vilnius Airport has been halted following reports of potential hot air balloons in its airspace, according to Lithuania's public broadcaster LRT and the BNS news agency.

This incident is part of a troubling trend of air traffic disruptions across Europe, including recent drone sightings at Copenhagen and Munich airports.

"There is a temporary suspension as we have knowledge of a possible series of balloons approaching Vilnius," an LTOU airport spokesperson told BNS, indicating a proactive measure to ensure safety.

