Hot Air Balloons Ground Flights at Vilnius Airport

Air traffic at Vilnius Airport has been halted following reports of potential hot air balloons in its airspace, according to Lithuania's public broadcaster LRT and the BNS news agency.

This incident is part of a troubling trend of air traffic disruptions across Europe, including recent drone sightings at Copenhagen and Munich airports.

"There is a temporary suspension as we have knowledge of a possible series of balloons approaching Vilnius," an LTOU airport spokesperson told BNS, indicating a proactive measure to ensure safety.

