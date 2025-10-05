Lithuania Halts Vilnius Air Traffic Amid Balloon Intrusion Fears

Lithuania has suspended air traffic at Vilnius Airport over fears of balloons flying into its airspace, prompting flight diversions, according to the airport operator late Saturday.

Recent weeks have seen repeated disruptions in European aviation from drone sightings and airspace incursions, with incidents reported at airports like Copenhagen and Munich. Vilnius Airport announced the airspace closure on its website, stating the shutdown would hold until 2:45 a.m. local time (2345 GMT).

The airport urged travelers to seek updates on its website and through airline announcements. Reports suggest the closure is due to balloons potentially heading toward the airport, impacting flights. Lithuania, a NATO member and staunch Ukraine ally, had previously declared a no-fly zone along its Belarus border in August, reacting to drone incursions, and its proximity to Belarus raises regional security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)