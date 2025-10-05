Maharashtra Sugarcane Levy Sparks Controversy

The imposition of a levy on sugarcane mills by the Maharashtra government has sparked a debate, with NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar accusing the authorities of unfairly burdening cultivators. Speaking in Pune, Pawar urged the government to reconsider the decision, highlighting its impact on rain-hit farmers.

The levy, intended to support flood-affected farmers via the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF), requires Rs 10 per tonne of sugarcane from mills for the CMRF and Rs 5 per tonne for flood relief. Critics, including farm leaders like Raju Shetti, argue that the levy is an unnecessary financial burden.

In defense, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified that the levy targets the profits of sugarcane mills, ensuring farmers' earnings remain untouched, aiming to aid Marathwada's flood-hit regions. He condemned the portrayal of the levy as exploitative and emphasized its necessity for immediate relief.

