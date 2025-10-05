India and Qatar Gear Up for Free Trade Agreement Talks

India and Qatar are poised to finalize the terms of reference for initiating discussions on a free trade agreement as announced by the commerce ministry. This development is set to be pivotal during Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's visit to Doha, starting October 6.

Goyal will participate in the Qatar-India Joint Commission on Trade and Commerce, co-chaired by Qatari Minister Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani. Accompanied by senior officials and business delegates, wide-ranging discussions will address bilateral trade performance, existing trade barriers, and opportunities for scaling trade and investment.

Key discussions will revolve around a proposed India-Qatar FTA, focusing on the terms of reference for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, poised to bolster economic cooperation. Additionally, strategic cooperation in finance, agriculture, environment, tourism, culture, and healthcare is on the agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)