Left Menu

India and Qatar Gear Up for Free Trade Agreement Talks

India and Qatar prepare to finalize terms for free trade agreement talks, with discussions expected during Minister Piyush Goyal's visit to Doha. The talks aim to enhance bilateral trade performance and cooperation across sectors, with an eye towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 18:34 IST
India and Qatar Gear Up for Free Trade Agreement Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and Qatar are poised to finalize the terms of reference for initiating discussions on a free trade agreement as announced by the commerce ministry. This development is set to be pivotal during Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's visit to Doha, starting October 6.

Goyal will participate in the Qatar-India Joint Commission on Trade and Commerce, co-chaired by Qatari Minister Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani. Accompanied by senior officials and business delegates, wide-ranging discussions will address bilateral trade performance, existing trade barriers, and opportunities for scaling trade and investment.

Key discussions will revolve around a proposed India-Qatar FTA, focusing on the terms of reference for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, poised to bolster economic cooperation. Additionally, strategic cooperation in finance, agriculture, environment, tourism, culture, and healthcare is on the agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Mud-Flow Disaster Halts Operations at Grasberg Mine

Tragic Mud-Flow Disaster Halts Operations at Grasberg Mine

 Global
2
Turbulent Times for Yen as Takaichi Takes the Helm

Turbulent Times for Yen as Takaichi Takes the Helm

 Global
3
Nikkei Surges as Takaichi Elected LDP Leader, Spurring Economic Speculation

Nikkei Surges as Takaichi Elected LDP Leader, Spurring Economic Speculation

 Global
4
Heavy Rains Cause Roof Collapse Injuring Family

Heavy Rains Cause Roof Collapse Injuring Family

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025