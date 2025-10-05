Uncommanded RAT Deployment Sparks Safety Concerns for Air India's Dreamliners

In an alarming incident, an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner inadvertently deployed its Ram Air Turbine (RAT) without command during its approach to Birmingham Airport on Saturday. Officials confirmed the aircraft landed safely, but the event has intensified scrutiny on the safety of the Dreamliner fleet.

The unexpected RAT deployment has raised alarms within the aviation community, with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) initiating a detailed investigation. This follows a crash involving another Air India Dreamliner that resulted in 260 fatalities on June 12, where similar concerns about the aircraft's safety were previously noted.

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has urged immediate comprehensive inspections of all Boeing 787s' electrical systems across the country. Following the incident, maintenance checks recommended by Boeing showed no discrepancies, prompting the release of the aircraft back into service.

