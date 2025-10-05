Left Menu

Navigating the Tightrope: India and US Strive for Trade Harmony

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed on the importance of aligning a trade deal between India and the US, respecting New Delhi’s 'red lines'. Amid tensions triggered by US tariffs on Indian goods, efforts continue to reach a mutually beneficial trade understanding, despite differing stances on key issues.

In a recent session, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the need for any trade agreement between India and the United States to respect India's pivotal 'red lines'. He acknowledged existing issues thanks to Washington's tariff policies, underscoring ongoing efforts to bridge these differences.

Jaishankar highlighted that despite unresolved matters creating friction, the two countries haven't reached a consensus, particularly in critical sectors like agriculture and dairy. Nonetheless, India insists on securing a trade understanding with the world's largest market, ensuring India's core interests remain intact.

Adding context, the minister referred to global geopolitical shifts, concentrating on economic resilience amidst strategic challenges. With ongoing dialogues since March, India aims to reconcile its trade stance amid advancing geopolitical changes, positioning itself progressively on the international stage.

