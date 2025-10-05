Navigating the Tightrope: India and US Strive for Trade Harmony

In a recent session, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the need for any trade agreement between India and the United States to respect India's pivotal 'red lines'. He acknowledged existing issues thanks to Washington's tariff policies, underscoring ongoing efforts to bridge these differences.

Jaishankar highlighted that despite unresolved matters creating friction, the two countries haven't reached a consensus, particularly in critical sectors like agriculture and dairy. Nonetheless, India insists on securing a trade understanding with the world's largest market, ensuring India's core interests remain intact.

Adding context, the minister referred to global geopolitical shifts, concentrating on economic resilience amidst strategic challenges. With ongoing dialogues since March, India aims to reconcile its trade stance amid advancing geopolitical changes, positioning itself progressively on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)