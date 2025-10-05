Subway Surfing: A Deadly Trend Fueled by Social Media

Ka'Von Wooden, a 15-year-old train enthusiast, tragically died while subway surfing in Brooklyn. This deadly activity, gaining popularity through social media, has taken the lives of many young New Yorkers.

Subway surfing is a dangerous trend, particularly affecting young boys. Authorities in New York City are working on multiple fronts to mitigate the activity. Public awareness campaigns, featuring celebrities like Cardi B, and technological solutions, such as sensors, are in the works, but it remains a pervasive issue.

The MTA is investigating potential measures to prevent surfing, including making trains harder to climb and ensuring better surveillance. However, the fundamental question remains: why are accessible gaps between subway cars still present, allowing this hazardous activity?

(With inputs from agencies.)