India's Ambitious Global Trade Expansion: FTAs in Focus
India is actively negotiating free trade agreements with countries such as Oman, Chile, Peru, the US, and the European Union. The goal is to strengthen ties and increase trade. The US, India's largest trading partner, is a key focus, aiming to significantly boost bilateral trade in the coming years.
India is making significant strides in expanding its global trade relations through a series of free trade agreements (FTAs), as confirmed by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.
Goyal reported ongoing FTA negotiations with Oman, the European Union, the US, Chile, Peru, and New Zealand, signaling India's aim to unite with developed nations.
Efforts also focus on enhancing trade with the US, India's largest trading partner, with plans to double bilateral trade by 2030. These FTAs are seen as crucial in boosting India's economic stature on the global stage.
