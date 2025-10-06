Left Menu

India's Ambitious Global Trade Expansion: FTAs in Focus

India is actively negotiating free trade agreements with countries such as Oman, Chile, Peru, the US, and the European Union. The goal is to strengthen ties and increase trade. The US, India's largest trading partner, is a key focus, aiming to significantly boost bilateral trade in the coming years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:20 IST
India's Ambitious Global Trade Expansion: FTAs in Focus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Qatar

India is making significant strides in expanding its global trade relations through a series of free trade agreements (FTAs), as confirmed by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Goyal reported ongoing FTA negotiations with Oman, the European Union, the US, Chile, Peru, and New Zealand, signaling India's aim to unite with developed nations.

Efforts also focus on enhancing trade with the US, India's largest trading partner, with plans to double bilateral trade by 2030. These FTAs are seen as crucial in boosting India's economic stature on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Glimmer of Hope: Israel-Hamas Talks Begin Amid Tensions

Glimmer of Hope: Israel-Hamas Talks Begin Amid Tensions

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

 Global
3
Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025